English Or Assamese Medium? AASU Gears Up For Month-Long Agitation From May 28

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday announced month-long agitation across the state from May 28 over the decision of implementing English as the medium of instruction for teaching science and math in all government run schools from classes III to XII.
The AASU leadership has lashed out at the BJP-led government for a debatable move saying it is a clear strategy to “destroy vernacular medium”.
During a press conference here in Guwahati, the AASU leadership said that they will be conducting a special session for the discussion on the matter with various teachers associations of Assam on May 28.
AASU members will go on a 10-hour hunger strike from 6 am to 4 pm at all locations in Assam on May 31.
A mass protest programme has also been organized in Guwahati on June 6. All the AASU members including supporters across the state will join the protest.
Public awareness programmes will be conducted in every district from June 8-14.
Similarly, AASU to organize protests from every district headquarters on June 15.
Bicycle processions to be organized by AASU in each sub-divisions of Assam on June 24.
Further, an academic meeting on 'Mother Tongue Medium: Expectations and Challenges' will be held in the presence of educationalists, teachers, professors and other eminent personalities in Guwahati on June 27.
It may be mentioned here that in July last year, the state cabinet gave its nod to impart education in both the subjects in English in all government schools from classes III to XII.