'Enough Betrayal': All Assam Chutia Jati Sammelan Demands ST Recognition

The Sodou Asom Chutia Jati Sanmilan has issued a stern warning to the Assam government and political parties ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, demanding long-overdue Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for the Chutia community. The union made it clear that failure to act will provoke a strong political response from the community.

“For over four decades, since 1979, the Chutia community has been fighting for ST recognition. We are not asking for ST status—we are historically ST. The British government had recognized us as ST in official gazettes, but post-independence India has denied us this right. Enough is enough,” general secretary Nipen Saikia stated.

The union accused the government of repeatedly making empty promises before elections, using the community’s identity as a political bargaining tool. “We have no choice but to launch a special movement. Political betrayal will not be tolerated. The Chutias know how to respond politically,” the leadership warned.

The Sodou Asom Chutia Jati Sanmilan leaders announced plans to mobilize large gatherings in four key Upper Assam districts, underscoring that while the community may not deliver votes to any party, it can decisively influence electoral outcomes by punishing those who fail to honor their commitments.

The union’s statement also pointed to a critical deadline: “The Assam government reportedly plans to submit the ST recognition report to the central authorities on November 25. We urge the government not to deceive or betray us. If they do, the community is ready to respond firmly in the upcoming elections.”