‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’ to Provide Rs 5,000 Aid to Tea Garden Workers': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for tea garden workers, locally known as Cha Shramiks, under the state government’s initiative ‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’.

Sharing the announcement on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the scheme is part of the government’s efforts to protect and promote Assam’s rich tea heritage, which dates back over 200 years.

“We have taken several historic steps to preserve Assam’s 200-year-old tea legacy, and ‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’ is one of them. Under this initiative, every tea garden worker will receive Rs 5,000 as one-time financial support,” Sarma said.

The announcement is expected to benefit thousands of tea garden workers across Assam, offering financial relief while recognising the contribution of the tea community to the state’s economy and cultural identity.

Government officials said the scheme reflects the administration’s continued focus on the welfare of tea garden workers, who form a large and vital section of Assam’s workforce. Details regarding eligibility and the process of distributing the assistance are expected to be announced soon.

