Everything you need to know about E-Shram Card Registration: Dedicated Portal, Benefits, How to Apply Online

The E-Shram Yojana has been launched by the Indian government to offer social security to workers in unorganised sectors. The main goal of the e-Shram portal's goal is to compile a database of unorganised employees so that they can receive the advantages of various government programmes. In this post we are covering all the necessary information about E-Shram Yojana.
Workers in unorganized sectors can obtain a number of benefits through the e-Shram card, such as a pension amount after 60 years, death insurance, financial support in the event of disability, a UAN number, and more. The government intends to link the E-Shram Card and the Ration Card so that cardholders can benefit from other state and federally sponsored programmes.
Amounts ranging from 500 to 1000 will be sent to holders of Shramik Cards each month.
The programme includes not just cash assistance but also free children's bicycles, tools, sewing machines, etc.
A 2 lakh rupee death insurance policy and a 1 lakh rupee cash aid in the event of a particle disability would be offered.
Aadhar Card
Mobile Number linked with your Aadhar Card.
Bank Account Details.
Shramik (majdoor) must be aged between 16-59 years.
Taxpayers are not accepted
People with EPFO and ESIC registrations are not eligible.
One must belong to the unorganized sector
Ministry of Labor and Employment
National informatics center
State or UT Government
ESIC
EPFO
Private sector partner
Line Ministries
Unorganized workers
UIDAI
NPCI
Department of Post
Both the CSC (Common Service Center) and the e-Shram site are available for submitting applications for the e-Shram card.
Interested applicants can check their eligibility criteria thoroughly, provide the state and district where they wish to apply for the e-Shram card, and use the e-Shram Portal to find the closest CSC center. Qualified individuals can then apply for the e-Shram card by going to the nearby CSC center.
Go to the e-Shram Self-registration page at https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/self
Click the "Send OTP" button after entering the captcha code and the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. On entering the OTP, you need to press on “validate”
Verify the personal information that pops up on the screen and fill the other relevant details such as your address, educational background, skill's name, the type of business, and the job.
Lastly, select the self-declaration and enter the bank information.
To double-check the information you've entered, select "Preview" and then "Submit."
You will receive an OTP at your mobile number. After entering the OTP, press the "Verify" button.
On the screen, the produced e-Shram card is visible.
You can also download the e-Shram card by selecting the download option.
To update or download your UAN card, go to the "Already Registered" section and click the appropriate link.
After providing your UAN, DOB, and captcha, you can generate a one-time password by using the "Generate OTP" button.
Please enter the One-Time Password (OTP) that was sent to your mobile device and then click the "Validate" button. You will be prompted to verify your information displayed on the screen.
To double-check the information before submitting it, use the "Preview" button. After clicking the submit option, you have to enter the OTP sent to your number.
A virtual e-Shram card is produced and shown to the user. Next step would be to select the download option.