Ex-BTC Chief Pramod Boro Distraught Over Violence, Calls for Peace

Former chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, on Tuesday urged for peace and normalcy to be restored in the region amid violent clashes. He called for increased deployment of military or paramilitary force, if required, to bring the situation under control.

Speaking today, Boro expressed shock and sadness at the events that unfolded in Assam’s Kokrajhar district. He said, “Firstly, the incident that occurred yesterday in which a young man was killed, it has pained us a lot. I have prayed for his soul to find peace, and I extend my condolences to his family.”

He continued, saying, “After that, some other incidents occurred today which have shocked and saddened all of us. This region has seen a lot of violence in the recent past, and the incidents today have brought back those fears. Today, we heard reports of attacks on families on both sides, and, at the onset, would like to appeal to both Bodo and Santhali communities that we have to stay away from violence.”

“The violence in the past has left many scars in our society, and even today, many people are in relief camps. The pain and agony of those times still haunt us, and it would be devastating if such violence were witnessed again,” Boro said.

The former CEM also said that the present situation will adversely affect the students who are to appear for the Matriculation and Higher Secondary examinations in the coming time. “The Matric and Higher Secondary exams are coming, and the children are preparing for them. If the situation persists, it will affect them and their future,” he said.

“I know the administration is working to resolve the disputes and bring back normalcy, but I would like to appeal to them to do whatever is needed for peace in the region. If required, deploy extra police, military or paramilitary forces in both Bodo and Santhali areas to maintain peace,” added Boro.

Meanwhile, he also called upon the religious and communal organisations of both communities and urged them to talk to their people and make them understand the need for peace. Boro said, “Violence has never benefited anyone and we have seen much violence in the region which has destroyed our education, economy and society and as such, we have to together take responsibility to ensure that such events do not occur again,” adding that he has prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the violence and urged the police and administration to investigate the incident and punish those behind inciting violence as per the appropriate sections of the law.

Criticising Bodoland CEM Hagrama Mohilary’s comments on third-party involvement behind the violence, Pramod Boro said that his comments show a lax attitude, which should not happen now. We have to ensure that violence does not erupt again and take responsibility to ensure it.

