Experts Team Reaches Majuli to Control A Rhino

A team of experts have reached Majuli to control and rehabilitate a rhino which has been terrorizing in Lower Majuli for more than a month.

According to a forest department official, the rhino has been in the Kerela Chapori area for more than a month and therefore, the expert team has been called to control the rhino.

The forest department official said that the rhino has been terrorizing in the area since it appeared in the place. Recently, a person named Madan Das was also killed in an attack by the rhino.

To control, tranquillize and rehabilitate the beast, a team of experts from Dibru Saikhowa have reached Majuli on Wednesday morning.

A team led by Wildlife Trust of India veterinarian Dr Khanin Changmai have been working on ways to either tranquillize or find an alternative solution to send the animal back to the Kaziranga.

Khanin Changmai said that they have initiated their operations and have deployed drones all across the area to track the rhino.

They will be monitoring the rhino to check if it can be tranquillized.

During the process, the health of the rhino along with the topography of the area will be considered.

He added that the entire process would take at least a week since the permission or orders for tranquilization would be given by the PCCF-WL.

It may be mentioned that the rhino has been terrorising locals in lower Majuli and it had also killed one person in the area on January 30, 2022.

Forest officials said that the rhino entered the human-inhabited area in search of food.

The Forest department has issued a red alert in the area and people have been warned about the rhino.