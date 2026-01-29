Explosion at ONGC Rig in Sivasagar Stirs Panic; Locals Complain of Pungent Smell

A loud explosion followed by a suspected gas leak was reported from an oil rig operated by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday evening, triggering panic among local residents after a pungent smell spread across the area.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at ONGC oil rig No. 33 located at Na-kari Gaon near the Namati locality in Sivasagar. While no casualties or injuries were immediately reported, residents complained of a strong foul odour in the air, raising fears of a gas leak and creating a tense situation in the region. Locals alleged that negligence on the part of ONGC officials may have led to the incident.

Fire tenders from Nazira, Sivasagar and Amguri were rushed to the site as a precautionary measure, with emergency teams spraying water to prevent any outbreak of fire. Authorities have also temporarily cut the electricity supply in the affected area and imposed a ban on lighting fires as a safety measure. Senior ONGC officials reached the spot and are overseeing inspections to assess and control the situation. The incident remains under investigation, and further details are awaited.

Speaking to reporters, a villager said, "We heard a loud explosion at around 5-5:30 in the evening. When I reached the scene, it was hazy, and visibility was very low. I immediately informed the OC and told the villagers not to light fires. Later, ONGC workers arrived and shut off the gas supply."

"There are no security measures in place. As a VDP volunteer, I keep a check on these things. Usually, there are no personnel around. They conduct checks that are also irregular. The villagers here should have slept by now, but they are not able to cook or eat due to the situation," he added.

Not A First

The latest incident comes barely six months after a major high-pressure gas blowout at ONGC’s Rudrasagar oil field in the Bhatiapar area of Sivasagar district. That blowout, reported on June 12, 2025, involved well number RDS-147A, which was marked by a deafening roar audible for several kilometres. The gas leak continued for 16 days and was finally capped on June 27, 2025, with the help of a specialised crisis management team and international experts.

Although no injuries, fatalities or fire incidents were reported during the 2025 blowout, the prolonged leak caused severe disruption to daily life. Around 350 families, affecting nearly 1,500 people, were evacuated to temporary shelters as residents complained of breathing difficulties, nausea and other health issues. Concerns over long-term environmental and livelihood impacts followed, prompting the Assam government to announce a compensation of Rs 25,000 for each affected family.