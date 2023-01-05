Assam: Extreme Cold Kills 2 at Lumding Railway Junction

At least two people including a woman were found dead at Lumding Railway Junction in Assam's Hojai due to severe cold on Thursday morning.

According to sources, their bodies were found at platform number 1 who died due to lack of blanket in this extreme cold last night.

The deceased were residing at the junction since many days as a begger. As the state is witnessing drop in temperature, the beggers unable to tolerate the extreme cold and died due to it.

Last Sunday, body of a youth was found at his bedroom under mysterious conditions in Guwahati.

The youth, identified as Emil Murmu, hailed from Sonitpur district and was employed at ‘Maa’ restaurant in Adabari as a cook.

The incident was reported in Adabari.

Meanwhile, the police had reached the spot and sent the body to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post mortem.

The youth’s family members had lodged a complaint in connection to the death of Emil under mysterious conditions.