Fakiragram Station in Assam to Be Redeveloped with Rs. 34.60 Crores Investment

The interim Budget for 2024-25 has allocated Rs. 10,369 crores to enhance rail infrastructure across the Northeast and Assam, marking a significant boost to the region's railway facilities. This investment is part of the broader Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which aims to redevelop 60 stations in the Northeast with world-class amenities.
Among the stations selected for redevelopment, Fakiragram railway station in Assam is set to undergo a major transformation with an investment of Rs. 34.60 crores. Located in the Kokrajhar district, Fakiragram station serves the New Jalpaiguri–New Bongaigaon section under the Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The upgrade will bring modern, state-of-the-art amenities to enhance the travel experience for passengers in the area.
The redevelopment plan includes a significant expansion of the existing station building, which will feature an improved facade, retiring rooms, and a waiting room equipped with the latest amenities. The station will also be made Divyangjan-friendly with ramps, modern toilet facilities, lifts, and a 5-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge. New separate toilet blocks for male and female passengers, improved parking facilities, and a beautified circulating area are also part of the project. All platforms will receive new shelters and be resurfaced with marble stone and tiles to ensure ease of movement.
Tenders for the various works have been awarded, and foundation work for the new station building has already commenced. Additional improvements, such as the installation of a Coach Guidance Board, Train Information Display System, platform extensions, and easy access water booths for Divyangjan, are currently underway.
The upgrade of Fakiragram station is expected to create new employment opportunities, stimulate business, and enhance tourism in the region. This comprehensive redevelopment aims to improve travel convenience and provide significant economic benefits to both the city and its surrounding areas.