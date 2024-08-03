Fakiragram Station in Assam to Be Redeveloped with Rs. 34.60 Crores Investment

The redevelopment plan includes a significant expansion of the existing station building, which will feature an improved facade, retiring rooms, and a waiting room equipped with the latest amenities. The station will also be made Divyangjan-friendly with ramps, modern toilet facilities, lifts, and a 5-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge. New separate toilet blocks for male and female passengers, improved parking facilities, and a beautified circulating area are also part of the project. All platforms will receive new shelters and be resurfaced with marble stone and tiles to ensure ease of movement.