Family Clash in Assam Turns Deadly; Angry Mob Vandalizes Killer's House

A violent family feud erupted in South Mahimari under the Goraimari police station in Assam's Kamrup, resulting in the tragic deaths of two brothers.
As per reports, Abdus Sattar's two sons, Abul Basar and Ijazul Haque, fell victim to a brutal attack allegedly carried out by the family of Hanif Ali, their descendants.
The incident, which unfolded yesterday afternoon, left Abdus Sattar critically injured and undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.
Following the shocking killings, enraged residents of South Mahimari took matters into their own hands today by setting fire to Hanif Ali's residence, effectively destroying everything within.
Despite the presence of paramilitary personnel and police from Chhaygaon, Goraimari, and Jorsimuli, initial attempts to control the volatile situation proved unsuccessful. However, authorities managed to regain control thereafter.
As the situation remains tense, Hanif Ali and his family members are reportedly on the run, evading law enforcement. The incident underscores the gravity of the clash and the simmering tensions within the community, prompting concerns about further escalation.