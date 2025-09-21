Family Prioritizes Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites; Ashes to Be Taken to Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following a cabinet meeting on Sunday, announced that the mortal remains of beloved singer Zubeen Garg will not be taken to Jorhat due to the condition of his body, which has begun swelling.

Several organizations had urged the government to arrange the transport of Zubeen’s mortal remains to Jorhat. However, the Chief Minister emphasized that Zubeen was an artist, not a government official, and his family has the ultimate authority over the arrangements. Since Zubeen mostly lived in Guwahati, and with his father unwell and his wife in the city, transporting the mortal remains to Jorhat was deemed unfeasible.

Instead, his ashes will be taken to Jorhat, where a Samadhi Khetra will be established, similar to the one at Kamarkuchi NC village near Dichang Resort, Jorabat. The site is approximately 7–8 kilometres from Khanapara and is not in Sonapur. CM Sarma apologized to the people of Jorhat but stressed that this decision ensures a dignified farewell while respecting the affection of Jorhat’s residents for the music icon.

Zubeen Garg passed away under special circumstances in Singapore. The Singapore High Commission reported the cause as drowning, and has also sent his death certificate, though this is not the official post-mortem report. The report has been forwarded to the CID for investigation. Assam’s Chief Secretary is coordinating with the Singapore ambassador to obtain the post-mortem report, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full support for the inquiry.

The family has also clarified that Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who are currently outside Assam, will not participate in the cremation proceedings. Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife, stated, “There is no need to involve Siddharth Sharma at the moment. Therefore, we are not taking any action regarding them for now.”

Authorities have registered 54 FIRs related to the matter so far, and the CID has recorded statements from all complainants. Officials stressed that there should be no conspiracy theories surrounding Zubeen’s death, noting that the incident occurred in Singapore and is under investigation by Singapore police. Any speculation beyond the facts could create unnecessary chaos, given the emotional state of the fans and the public.

The family and authorities remain focused on ensuring a respectful and smooth farewell for Zubeen Garg, prioritizing arrangements for his cremation and final resting place while honoring the immense love and respect he received from fans across Assam.

