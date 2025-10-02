Ferry Mishap on Brahmaputra: Passengers Safely Evacuated

Another ferry mishap occurred on the Brahmaputra River today. The ferry, Priyanuj-1, was travelling from Nimatighat towards Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli when it got stranded in the middle of the river.

The ferry was carrying 88 passengers, 3 four-wheelers, and 26 motorcycles. Passengers were stranded due to strong currents in the river, and the passengers stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra have been safely evacuated.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been dispatched from Aphalamukh Ghat for rescue operations.

SDRF and police have urged the public to stay away from the riverbank for safety.

