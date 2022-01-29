Final Decision On Assam-Meghalaya Border Issues To Be Taken In Parliament: Pijush Hazarika

A final decision on the inter-state boundary issues between Assam and Meghalaya will be taken in the Parliament, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said on Saturday.

Hazarika’s comments came following a meeting held in Guwahati between the governments of the two neighbouring states to discuss the border issues, reported ANI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma along with ministers of both the state governments were present in the meeting.

Notably, Assam and Meghalaya governments agreed to resolve disputes in six of the 12 areas under dispute for decades.

While addressing the media, Hazarika said, “We will submit a report to our respective Chief Minister, who will, in turn, submit it to the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister. The final decision has to be taken by Parliament since the boundary demarcation within two states is the subject of Centre”.