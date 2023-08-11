Final Delimitation Order: ECI Revises Existing Nomenclature of 19 ACs and One PC

Some salient features:

✓ Lowest administrative unit has been taken as ‘Village’ in rural areas and ‘Ward’ in urban areas. Accordingly, village and ward have been kept intact and have not been broken anywhere in the State. The proposal has been prepared based on administrative units of development i.e., Development block, Panchayats (VCDC in BTAD) and village in rural areas and Municipal Boards, wards in urban areas.

✓ SC assembly seats have increased from 8 to 9; ST assembly seats have increased from 16 to 19

✓ Increase of 01 assembly seat in Autonomous districts in West Karbi Anglong District