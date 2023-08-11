Final Delimitation Order: ECI Revises Existing Nomenclature of 19 ACs and One PC

After considering representations, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for the State of Assam has revised the existing nomenclature of 19 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) and one Parliamentary Constituency (PC).
One Parliamentary and some Assembly Constituencies get paired names such as Darrang-Udalgiri, Hajo- Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon, Nagaon- Batadraba, Bhowanipur- Sorbhog, Algapur- Katlichera, respectively in view of the demand from members of the public.
Some salient features:
✓ Lowest administrative unit has been taken as ‘Village’ in rural areas and ‘Ward’ in urban areas. Accordingly, village and ward have been kept intact and have not been broken anywhere in the State. The proposal has been prepared based on administrative units of development i.e., Development block, Panchayats (VCDC in BTAD) and village in rural areas and Municipal Boards, wards in urban areas.
✓ SC assembly seats have increased from 8 to 9; ST assembly seats have increased from 16 to 19
✓ Increase of 01 assembly seat in Autonomous districts in West Karbi Anglong District
✓ Increase of Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Bodoland districts from 11 to 15
✓ Retaining Diphu and Kokrajhar Parliamentary seats reserved for ST ✓ Continuing Lakhimpur Parliamentary seat as unreserved;
✓ One unreserved AC in Dhemaji district
✓ One Parliamentary seat namely ‘Diphu’ reserved for ST which comprises six ACs of 03 Autonomous districts
✓ Two Parliamentary seats given to the Barak Valley districts i.e., Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.
✓ One Parliamentary seat named as ‘Kaziranga’, while 01 Assembly Constituency named as ‘Manas’.