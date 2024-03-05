First Bharat Steam Boiler Expo Kicks Off In Assam

The much-awaited Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 got inaugurated today at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati. This significant event gets unfold over three days, starting on the 5th of March and concluding on the 7th of March. The expo was inaugurated by Shri Sanjoy Kishan, Hon'ble Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes, Minister of Labour & Employment, Government of Assam and Dr B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam.