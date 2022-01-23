First Since 1996, ULFA-I To Not Call For Bandh On R-Day, CM Welcomes Decision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed ULFA-I’s decision to not call for any bandh on Republic Day.

He also appealed ULFA chief Paresh Baruah to “come forward for a meaningful discussion with Govt of India”.

“I welcome ULFA’s decision not to call a bandh and desist from any resistance during Republic Day. I take this opportunity to once again appeal to Shri Paresh Baruah to come forward for a meaningful discussion with Govt of India,” he wrote on Twitter.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, ULFA-I earlier today said that it will not call for any bandh on Republic Day and also keep away from protests or violence during the celebrations.

This is the first time since 1996 that the separatist organization has decided not to call a bandh on January 26.

However, the outfit stated that the government’s decision to celebrate Republic day for 5-days in the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 is a shameful act and also could further escalate the Assam-India political clashes.

India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 this time instead of January 26 to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.