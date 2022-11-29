100 Cr Fisheries Scam: Gauhati HC Orders Action Against Guilty Officer

The Gauhati High Court has ordered action against the guilty officer on Tuesday in connection Rs. 100 crores scam in fisheries department.

According to sources, the order was passed after hearing petitions involving public interest.

There was a scam under the name of Matsya Jagaran committed with the cooperation of top officials of the fisheries department.

The funds for the scheme were withdrawn without digging a pond.

Following the hearing of case of the scam, the court ordered to take action on the accused.

It also said that from now on, the scheme funds must be released in compliance with every provision of the law.

It may be mentioned that ‘Matsya Jagaran- Ghare Ghare Phukuri Ghare Ghare Maach’ was launched by government of Assam.

The objectives of the scheme were: