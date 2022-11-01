Assam

Five Injured In Ambulance-Tanker Collision In Assam

No fatality has been reported till the filing of this report.
Five Injured In Ambulance-Tanker Collision In Assam
Pratidin Time

At least five persons were grievously injured in a head-collision accident at Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, an ambulance collided head-on with an oncoming tanker truck at Bordouguri area, resulting in the injuries. 

No fatality has been reported till the filing of this report. 

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. 

It is learned that the ambulance was en route Mangaldai from Guwahati when the accident took place.

Also Read
Assam Rifles Celebrates "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary
Assam
Road accident
Ambulance

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com