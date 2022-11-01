Five Injured In Ambulance-Tanker Collision In Assam

At least five persons were grievously injured in a head-collision accident at Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, an ambulance collided head-on with an oncoming tanker truck at Bordouguri area, resulting in the injuries.

No fatality has been reported till the filing of this report.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

It is learned that the ambulance was en route Mangaldai from Guwahati when the accident took place.