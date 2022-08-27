Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Assam’s Lumding

Incessant rainfall in Lumding in Assam’s Hojai district since the past two days has led to flash floods in the entire city.

The areas which have been inundated by the flood waters are Lumding New Colony Pump Road, Hatibhanga Colony, Engineering Colony, Brick Field, Samajbari among others.

Speaking about their condition, one of the natives of Lumding said, “Everything has been washed away by the flood waters. We have nothing left now, no shelter, no food.”

The people also alleged that due to the inadequate draining system, the city is facing artificial floods.

The people urged MLA Sibu Misra to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the electricity department in Lumding has issued warning due to the recent flood situation.