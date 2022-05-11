Flybig Suspends Flight Services Between Guwahati-Lilabari

Regional carrier Flybig has suspended its direct flight service between Lilabari and Guwahati from today onwards (May 11), airliners official Ratan Ambhore informed.

Ambhore said that an amount of Rs 4 crore was promised by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah under the UDAAN scheme but had not been paid to Flybig, for which, the company decided to suspend its services.

Meanwhile, Baruah said that Flybig has failed to provide a regular flight schedule to the Guwahati-Lilabari route, due to which, passengers were left dissatisfied.

The money under UDAAN was not released for the airliner’s inability to have a regular flight schedule, he further said.

Direct flight services between Lilabari and Guwahati were introduced by Flybig on November 3, 2021.

In mid-2019s, direct flights between Guwahati and Lilabari remained suspended as Air India and SpiceJet pulled out from their service under UDAAN.