'folkTea': Annual Folk Event Comes To a Spectacular End

"This is an unique event and I attended it despite being that day was my wedding anniversary. I am mesmerized by the sheer rawness of the whole effort and its beauty. It was simply unthinkable to sit under a moon lit sky inside a tea garden, surrounded by earthy lamps and watch folk artists performing. This is the best way to showcase the folk cultures' said renown filmmaker Reema Borah.

Echoing same sentiment, nationally acclaimed entrepreneur Manoj Basumatary volunteered to be part of the next year effort. "This has to be sustained and it is great for the tea industry and folk artists. The event will bring in interest of the new generation to both and I see great future."

Bhaskar Hazarika of Hookhmal tea is even more optimistic. He is clear in his head. "The tea needs a new story and a new narrtive to go beyond the conventional. The 'folkTea' is one such story and I am determined to be back here again."

That is the ethos of 'folkTea' a unique concept of blending tea, spirituality, folk culture and adventure into one package, giving something to everyone. Call it an adventure camp, cultural jamboree or selling a new tea story, folkTea is a fresh breadth of air.