'Forceful' Donation Culture Now A Criminal Offence: Assam CM

In a first, the Assam government has decided to introduce a Bill in the Assembly against ‘forceful’ donation culture run by many organizations and groups, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

He said that such acts will be considered as a criminal offence from now on.

“For growth of the state, investors from outside the state have to come forward. And to make a suitable atmosphere for the same, the existing chanda culture (forceful donation act) run by many organizations, groups and others has to go away. Therefore, we have decided to bring in a stringent law against such organized crimes in the state,” he said.

“Businessmen earn their living and also employ 10 others. This government will not tolerate acts of collecting forceful donations. I want to tell all such groups that the government will not sit back,” he added.

With this Bill in action, anyone found collecting forceful donation would have their assets seized by the court to repay the victim.

Notably, last year over 500 land brokers were arrested in raids across the state.

Over 250 illegal FIR writers were also arrested.