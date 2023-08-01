Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized in July: Assam Customs Dept

The customs department of Assam seized foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 2 crores during several operations in the month of July. This was informed by the state customs department on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the department said, “We have seized foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 2 crores during several operations in the state,” adding that, “last night we seized illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 52.60 lakhs.”
The illegal trade of foreign cigarettes is run from transit corridors in border areas shared with Myanmar and Bangladesh, the department said.
The customs department further said that raids against the smuggling of foreign cigarettes will be continuing in Assam in the future.