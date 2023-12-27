Forest Department and Elephant Safari Association Reach Amicable Resolution, Ending Strike

In response to the recent strike, the Assam Forest Department on Wednesday announced the successful resolution of concerns raised by the Elephant Safari Association at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
Understanding the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with the valued partners, the Forest Department engaged in constructive dialogue with the Elephant Safari Association.
Through collaborative efforts and mutual understanding, a resolution has been achieved, addressing the concerns that led to the strike.
Earlier, a directive was issued by the Forest Department stating that separate seat should be reserved for forest officials for security purposes. However, the association opposed the directive and called for a strike.
Coming to a discussion with the association, the forest department assured to allow for three rides per day for smooth functioning of tourism during peak days which led to end of the strike. On the other hand, the private elephant safaris also assured departmental seats per trip to diffuse the tourism pressure on peak days.
Moving forward, the Forest Department remains committed to fostering positive relationships with all stakeholders in the conservation and promotion of wildlife.
Meanwhile, the park authority also extended their gratitude to the Govt and Elephant Safari Association for their cooperation in resolving this matter amicably.
A total of 6,809 tourists availed Elephant safari in the month of November 2023 whereas a total of 5,162 tourists have availed Elephant safari in December 2023 till date under Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.