Forest Guard Injured in Rhino Attack at Kaziranga National Park

A forest guard sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a one-horned rhino at the Bakpara forest camp in the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve while patrolling with an elephant on Tuesday.
The injured forest official, Pinku Chandra Nath, was initially transferred to Kohora Model Hospital for treatment, but, looking at his health condition and injuries, he was referred to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati.
Reports state that while patrolling the aforementioned area of the park, an adult female rhino attacked and chased the elephant, causing the forest guard Pinku and an "elephant keeper" to fall off its back.
It is believed that the elephant ran away from the scene in fear. According to a forest official, the forest guard was attacked because he was too close to the rhino, but the "Mahout" somehow managed to escape the attack.