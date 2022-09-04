Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s Father Passes Away

Father of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and the Satradhikar of the Sri Sri Rupnarayan Khamusia Satra, Deba Kanta Mahanta passed away at his residence in Kaliabor town of Nagaon district on Sunday night.

Mahanta died at age 99.

According to family sources, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will arrive at his residence in Kaliabor’s Uluwani at 6 am on Monday to perform the last rites of his father.

Deba Kanta Mahanta has left behind his three sons, daughter-in-law, a daughter and three grandchildren.