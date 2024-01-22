Former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's PSO Allegedly Shoots Self

In a sensational incident, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of former Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta allegedly ended his life by shooting himself, reports said on Monday.
The deceased PSO has been identified as Adhir Barman, sources said.
According to reports, the officer shot himself with his service gun and died on the spot.
He was a resident of Nidani village in Dhubri district’s Chapar. The reason for which the officer took this heinous step is not yet known.
Notably, it has come to the fore that after spending a month at home as leave, Adhir Barman joined work on Saturday. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday night, sources informed.
According to the information received, Barman was serving as the PSO in-charge of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for a long time. However, reports had circulated that Barman would soon be transferred to Mankachar. Apart from this, he was also suffering from certain health issues, sources informed.
Meanwhile, family members of the deceased PSO have demanded for a thorough probe into the incident and also appealed the government for financial help towards the family. He has left behind his wife and two sons.