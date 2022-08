Former Assam labour minister Dileswar Tanti has passed away on Wednesday following brief illness. He was 78.

Tanti breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at around 2.15 pm today afternoon.

He was admitted to the hospital last month after his health deteriorated following a blood hemorrhage.

Tanta was a minister for Labour in Hiteswar Saikia's ministry in 1991 and MLA of Doomdooma Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) from 1978 to 2006.