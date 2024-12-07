Subscribe

Former Assam MP Topon Kumar Gogoi Appointed as AIDC Chairman

Pratidin Time
Updated On
New Update
Topon Gogoi

Former MP Topon Kumar Gogoi Appointe as AIDC Chairman

Former Member of Parliament Topon Kumar Gogoi has been appointed as the Chairman and one of the Directors on the Board of Directors of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC).

Gogoi succeeds Prasanta Phookan, who was sworn in as a Minister in the Assam cabinet earlier on Saturday. Phookan was relieved of his duties as a Director and Chairman of the AIDC Board, effective immediately.

An official order of the Assam Government read, “In exercise of the power conferred under relevant Article in the Articles of Association of Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Ltd., the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi as one of the Directors on the Board of Directors of AIDC Ltd. and as Chairman of AIDC Ltd. in Cabinet rank, with immediate effect until further order.”

