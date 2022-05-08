Former ULFA-I Cadre Abducted From Guwahati

A former cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was allegedly abducted by a group of miscreants from Guwahati on Sunday.

The ULFA cadre, identified as Siteswar Rabha alias Laden, joined mainstream a few years ago after being arrested from Bangladesh.

He was abducted along with his wife from Bagharbari area of the city, sources said.

Fortunately, his wife, identified as Nibha Rabha, somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers.

She later reached Dispur police station and apprised the police of the incident. However, she alleged that police have not yet filed a complaint.

She informed that the kidnappers have been repeatedly dialing her and demanding around Rs 80-90 lakh for her husband’s release, sources said.

Helpless and in distress, Nibha has now appealed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take cognizance of the matter and save her husband.

