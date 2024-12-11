Four Killed in Separate Accidents Across Assam

A tragic road accident in Assam's Rangia claimed the life of an individual. The victim, while riding his bike on his way home from Guwahati to Rangia, lost control and crashed into a roadside divider.

The victim a businessman by profession was identified as Chandan Das, a resident of Rangia's 6th Ward.

Another horrific road accident occurred in Barpathar’s Singimari Bagan, when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a tree.

The rider, identified as Gobin Gurung from Rajapukhuri No. 2, was fatally injured in the crash. The incident took place while the victim was on his way from Barpathar to Sarupathar.

In another instance, a tragic collision on National Highway 15 near Bezera in Khehenipara led to the death of a motorcyclist.

A dumper truck struck the biker, killing him on the spot. The motorcyclist was identified as Niraj Lahkar. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, and the police have launched a manhunt for the driver.

Meanwhile, a young woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident on National Highway 27 near Gohaingaon, Bongaigaon.

The incident occurred when the woman identified as Wahida Khatun, was crossing the road and was struck by a speeding bus.

The bus driver fled the scene, and local police have initiated an investigation into the matter.