Fresh Tensions along Assam-Meghalaya Border, Miscreants Vandalize Fencing Poles

Fresh tensions have erupted along the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.

According to reports, suspected Khasi miscreants destroyed fencing poles of a reserved forest area in Umjakini on December 11 (Sunday).

The suspected miscreants damaged around 50 metres of fencing.

In this regard, an FIR has been lodged at the Ulukunchi Police Station by the forest officials.

The miscreants also vandalized the foundation stone laid for the construction of a road from Mousaldeng to Umrukhuti BOP.

The foundation stone was laid on November 12 by Tuliram Ronghang, CEM of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

It may be mentioned that, on November 22, six persons including an Assam forest guard was killed after clashes erupted at Mukroh village in Meghalaya.