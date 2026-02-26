From Assam to Colombo: Youth’s 7,000 Km Cycle Rally for Environment

An Assamese youth has embarked on a remarkable 7,000-kilometre bicycle journey from Merapani in Golaghat district to Colombo in Sri Lanka, carrying with him a strong message of environmental protection and a pollution-free world.

The cyclist, Rupam Gogoi, began his ambitious expedition on Wednesday from Gomariguri in Merapani, an area known for its historical importance along the Assam–Nagaland border. With the Indian tricolour and a call for sustainability as part of his mission, Rupam’s journey is aimed at spreading awareness about the urgent need to protect nature.

Before setting off, Rupam shared that his primary goal is to inspire people to adopt eco-friendly habits and take responsibility for safeguarding the environment. He urged everyone to contribute in their own small way, especially by planting trees. “If each person plants at least one sapling, together we can create a greener and healthier planet,” he said, appealing to the public to join the movement for conservation.

The long journey to Colombo will cover nearly 7,000 kilometres and is expected to take around four months to complete. Rupam plans to cycle between 80 and 100 kilometres every day. Along the way, he will pass through several Indian states before heading towards Sri Lanka, facing different weather conditions, terrains and physical challenges. Despite the demanding nature of the expedition, he remains determined to complete it successfully.

This is not the first time Rupam has taken on such a challenge. The current ride marks his third long-distance cycling expedition. Earlier, he cycled to Kathmandu in Nepal and also travelled to Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir on two separate journeys. Those experiences, he says, strengthened his confidence and deepened his desire to combine adventure with a meaningful social message.