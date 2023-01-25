Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated Across Assam

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Maghi Ganeshotsav is observed on the Chaturthi after amavasya or the new moon on the sukla paksha of each Hindu calendar month.

This year Maghi Ganeshotsav falls on January 25, 2023. It is one of the most auspicious days and the magh sukla chataurti tihti timing will be from 03:22 pm of 24th January till 12:34 pm of 25th January 2023.

It is also to note that, on this auspicious day Raj Panchak and Ravi Yoga will also be celebrated. Raj Panchak brings good luck and happiness while Ravi Yoga will seek to bring auspiciousness and the removal of evil.

Ganesh utsav is a delightful celebration which is enjoyed will full enthusiasm and power. However, as per tithi, the shadow of Bhadra will be present.

The scriptures declare that neither Panchak nor Bhadra can interfere with worship ceremonies, despite the fact that conducting auspicious occasion on Bhadra is forbidden. Bhadra may be worshipped, but it is not permitted to start and new projects or carries out auspicious deeds that have unfavorable results.

Meanwhile, Guwahati is all decked up to celebrate the auspicious occasion and the temples of Ganeshguri Ganesh mandir, Latashil Ganesh madir is all set to perform the rituals with full devotion and dedication. Devotees from every part gather every year on this day to seek blessing and offer prayers and offerings.