Gang of bike thieves arrested in Assam

In a major haul, the Hajo police arrested a gang of bike-lifters on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs, the police arrested the leader of a bike-lifters gang while he was dismantling a Royal Enfield bike Bullot in Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district. The bike bears registration number AS-01DK9148.

The arrested person has been identified as Hasan Ali.

After interrogating Ali, the police also managed to arrest Ajhar Ali from Khuponikusi and Saiffudin Ahmed from South Singra in Hajo.

Also Read: Russia Declares Ceasefire In Kyiv, 3 Other Cities To Evacuate Civilians

Further interrogation led to the arrest of three more accused in connection to the case. They have been identified as Babul Ali, who has been picked up from Patharquarry, Bitu Barman from Guwahti’s Sonapur and Deep Kalita from Dispur.

The police also arrested the master mind behind of the gang from Lokhora’s Lalung village. He has been identified as Jitu Bodo.

Two stolen pulsar bikes were also recovered during the operation.

According to police, the gang had been operating in different parts of Assam since a long time now.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused individuals. Further investigation is on.

Also read: Majuli By-Poll: 32.40 % Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM