Gas Discharge from OIL Pipeline Triggers Panic Amongst Locals in Duliajan

While speaking about the incident that occurred today, Pijush Pal said, “This morning I witnessed a strange sound while offering prayers in my temple. I didn’t know what it was. Then, when I was lighting the ‘dia’, it exploded and kind of flames erupted from it. The temple also heated up from all sides. Just then a local who was passing by my residence and he said that there was fire erupting outside the temple premises. I however doused the fire with the help of some locals.”

“I called up officials of the gas company. They then confirmed that this was a leakage from Oil India Limited (OIL). They have said that the work will take almost a week to be completed. We are surviving in a very risky situation now. We are scared to even cook food. All people of this area have been affected and are distressed regarding this issue,” he further said.