Gauhati HC Finalizes APSC Exam Dates, Dismisses Writ Petition

The uncertainty regarding the dates of the Assam Public Service Commission’s (APSC) mains examination 2020 has been finally resolved.

The Gauhati High Court today dismissed a petition challenging the timetable of the APSC mains examination.

No changes were made in the APSC examination dates. The APSC mains exam will be held on February 21, 22, 23 and 27 as fixed earlier.

Notably, a writ petition was filed by Bikas Bora and ten other APSC main aspirants.

According to the petition, the exam schedule clashed with the UPSC Mains examination and there was also a delay in issuing of e-admit cards.

The high court had set today’s date for the hearing after taking APSC’s opinion on whether any decision would be taken to changed the proposed dates.