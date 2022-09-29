Gauhati HC Orders For Detailed Affidavit on Fake Encounters

Gauhati High Court on Thursday ordered for submission of a detailed affidavit on the fake encounters in Assam.

There have been incidents of many encounters in the state over the past few months. The people alleged that these encounters are fake.

The state Home Department was asked to provide a detailed affidavit today in court however, they failed.

Due to this reason, the court has ordered a detailed affidavit for the next hearing that is scheduled for November 14.

Meanwhile, Prashant Bhushan attended the hearing today from Delhi through video conference.

Notably, a New Delhi-based advocate Arif Jwadder had earlier filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at Gauhati High Court seeking an independent inquiry and a separate judicial probe into the alleged fake encounters by the Assam Police since May, 2021.

The advocate who is originally from Guwahati had claimed in the PIL that over 80 such encounters have taken place in Assam since the new government took charge in May this year.