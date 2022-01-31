Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea of former IPS Officer Raunak Ali Hazarika

The Gauhati High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former IPS officer Raunak Ali Hazarika. Hazarika was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

This comes just a week after the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell of Assam Police had submitted its charge sheet in the disproportionate assets case.

It was on January 24 that the final supplementary chargesheet in connection to the case was submitted before the court by the cell. The vigilance cell has also named two others including his family members in the case.

The final chargesheet contained 156 pages in which the accused official was slapped with charges under various sections of IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Official Secrets Act.

Notably, Hazarika was arrested on October 5 on charges of having disproportionate assets. The CMs Vigilance Cell has completed the investigation within 109 days. He was also accused of spending Rs 1.74 crore on his children's educational expenditures. Prior to his arrest, he was suspended by the Assam Government for making numerous foreign trips without any permission from the Government of Assam.