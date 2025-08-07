Gauhati HC Seeks Govt Roadmap on Long-Pending Criminal Cases Against MPs, MLAs

The Gauhati High Court (HC) has taken serious note of the prolonged delay in the disposal of criminal cases involving sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Assam. In a recent directive, the court has asked the Public Prosecutor to submit a clear roadmap outlining the state government’s strategy to expedite the pending cases. The deadline for submission has been set for August 20, 2025.

The directive comes amid growing concern over the slow pace of justice delivery in politically sensitive cases. Sources in the judiciary reveal that multiple cases against lawmakers are still languishing in courts across various districts of the state, with Dibrugarh and Nagaon district courts recording the highest number of such pending matters.

During the hearing, the High Court also directed the government to clarify its plan for disposing of cases that are being tried in special CBI courts. These cases, often linked to serious allegations, have reportedly seen little progress over the years.

Furthermore, the court issued specific instructions to the Registrar to obtain detailed information regarding two criminal cases pending in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nagaon. These cases, too, involve present or former legislators and have reportedly been pending without resolution for a considerable time.

The move by the High Court comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court directive urging all High Courts to monitor and fast-track trials involving elected representatives. The aim is to curb criminalisation in politics and restore public faith in the legal system.

Legal experts say this is a significant development in Assam’s judicial landscape. “The High Court’s intervention is a welcome step. Cases involving public representatives should not remain in limbo indefinitely. It is essential for upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in public life,” said a senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court.

This is not the first time the judiciary has expressed concern over the slow pace of trials involving lawmakers. Earlier, the Election Commission and various judicial bodies had raised red flags over the increasing number of criminal cases against politicians and the lack of timely resolution.

With the August 20 deadline approaching, all eyes are now on the government and prosecution agencies. Whether the state can present a credible and time-bound roadmap for clearing the backlog remains to be seen.

