Gauhati HC Upholds 2020 Act To Repeal Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act

A division bench of Gauhati high court on Friday upheld the Assam Repealing Act of 2020 to repeal Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act in the state.

It also upheld all other notifications to convert 397 provincialised madrassas to general educational institutions.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the judgment as a landmark one.

“Division Bench of Honble Gauhati High Court in a landmark judgment delivered today upheld the Act of 2020 to repeal Madrassa Education Procincialisation Acts and also upheld all other notifications to convert 397 provincialised madrrassas to general educational institutions,” he tweeted.