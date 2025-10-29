Gauhati High Court Issues Notice to Assam Govt Over Inaction on APSC Scam

In a significant development in the long-pending Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) jobs scam, the Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Assam government seeking clarification on why the recommendations of the Judicial Commission have not been fully implemented even after several years.

The court questioned why the appointments made in the controversial 2013 APSC examination have not been completely cancelled despite the Judicial Inquiry Commission’s findings of large-scale corruption and fraud in the recruitment process.

The High Court has also issued notices to several officers who allegedly secured their posts through fraudulent means, as highlighted in the Judicial Commission’s report led by Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma.

Among those served notices are officers currently holding important government positions, including:

ACS Officers:Tridip Roy, Nandita Hazarika, Jagadish Brahma and Bikramaditya Bora.

APS Officers: Navanita Sharma, Asima Kalita, Rituraj Daloi and Amritraj Choudhury.

The court observed that no strict action has been taken by the state government against these officers, despite clear findings of manipulation, forgery, and corruption in their selection process.

The court has also issued notice to certain protected candidates who have continued in service despite their involvement being questioned during the SIT and Judicial Commission inquiry.

The PIL was filed by Manas Pratim Baruah, a member of the organisation "Fight Against Injustice of APSC", who has been pursuing legal action in the APSC scam since the beginning.

