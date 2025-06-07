Gaurav Gogoi Appoints 78 Congress Leaders as APCC Observers in Assam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has appointed 78 Congress leaders as observers across the state, a move seen as part of the party’s strategy to intensify grassroots engagement and organisational coordination ahead of upcoming political campaigns.

Advertisment

The newly appointed observers include prominent legislators, former MPs and MLAs, office-bearers, youth leaders, and professionals from various sectors. Among the notable names are Zaki Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar, and Roselina Tirkey—who currently serve as working presidents of the APCC.

Sitting MLAs such as Abdul Rahim Ahmed, Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, Asif Mohammad Nazar, Sibamoni Bora, Nurul Huda, Nandita Das, Jadab Swargiary, and Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam are also on the list, reflecting the party’s reliance on experienced legislators for its field-level strategy.

Former parliamentarian Ram Prasad Sharma and ex-MLAs Ghana Buragohain and Durga Bhumij have been assigned observer roles as well. The list also includes leaders like Jayanta Kalita, Madhurjya Goswami, Nabajyoti Talukdar, Nripen Thakuria, Deep Bayan (President, Seva Dal), Mira Borthakur Goswami (President, APMC), and many others from various districts and party wings.

Notably, women leaders such as Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, Bidisha Neog, Wahida Ahmed, Sagorika Borah, Baby Begum, Polly Hazarika, Himashri Raja, and Priyanka Bora have also been included, indicating the party’s focus on promoting gender inclusivity in its organisational roles.

The appointment of these observers is expected to bolster the Congress party’s presence across Assam’s constituencies. Their roles will involve monitoring political activities, coordinating with local units, strengthening booth-level structures, and ensuring that the party’s strategies are effectively implemented at the grassroots level.

With Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in view, the APCC's move is seen as a preparatory step to energise the party cadre and create a robust feedback mechanism across the state.

The full list includes 78 names, representing a cross-section of the party’s experienced leaders and emerging faces.

Here's the order copy