Gaurav Gogoi Digs Further into Controversy around CM Sarma’s Wife, Writes to Union Minister

In the letter, the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “It has come to notice that the Ministry of Food Processing under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) and Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Clusters has allocated an amount of Rs. 10,00,00,000 to M/S Pride East Entertainment, the promoter of which is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. On the March 22, 2023, the Office of the Minister of Commerce and Industry, while replying to questions in Lok Sabha as to whether the Government has taken initiative to invest in Assam in order to support the promotion of industries, has given a list of Food Processing Projects supported under component of PMKSY in the North Eastern States as on January 31, 2022 vis a vis the State of Assam. At Serial No.7 of the list, the name of M/S Pride East Entertainment Private Limited has been mentioned. Pertinently, the amount of approved Grant-in-Aid is mentioned as Rs. 10,00,00,000. The list of beneficiaries can also be found on the website of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.”