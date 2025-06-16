Gaurav Gogoi Flags Private Firm With BJP Link To ONGC Rig Failure

Five days after a powerful explosion at an ONGC-operated gas rig in Bhatiapar-Bari Chuk village, the situation remains alarming, with toxic gas still leaking from the site and no visible containment effort on the ground. Visiting the affected area on Monday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed grave concern over the ongoing health and environmental crisis, and raised serious questions about the role of private contractors and the Centre’s oversight.

After his visit, Gogoi painted a disturbing picture. “The gas is still leaking. Locals are complaining of persistent headaches, dizziness, and fear. Students say they are unable to study because of the constant noise and anxiety. Yet, the response on the ground is shockingly inadequate,” he said.

According to ONGC officials, the blast occurred during exploratory drilling of a new production zone. However, it has now come to light that the high-risk operation was not conducted by ONGC itself, but outsourced to a local private firm. This firm, Gogoi alleged, has close ties to BJP leaders and a track record of previous rig-related accidents.

“This is deeply troubling. Why was such a sensitive and high-risk task handed to a contractor with a known history of safety violations? Were proper quality and safety audits conducted? Was there any political pressure on ONGC to award this contract?” Gogoi questioned.

The MP further stated that he would write to the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, demanding full transparency and accountability. “The Ministry must clarify how a company with such a record was cleared for this operation. Public safety cannot be compromised for political or commercial interests,” he added.

Gogoi also urged ONGC to take immediate steps to secure the site and ensure the well-being of the local population. “Immediate containment of the gas leak is non-negotiable. Compensation must be provided swiftly and fairly. The community must be kept fully informed at every stage,” he said.

He called upon the Assam Pollution Control Board to conduct rigorous air quality assessments with independent third-party verification to ensure transparency and credibility.

The ongoing leak has stirred anxiety across Bhatiapar and nearby areas, with residents fearing long-term health consequences and environmental degradation. Several have reported breathing difficulties and sleepless nights, while many have vacated their homes temporarily.