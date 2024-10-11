Gaurav Gogoi Pays Tribute to Late Father Tarun Gogoi on His 90th Anniversary

Tarun Gogoi's political career began in 1968 as a ward member of the Jorhat Municipality, and he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971, where he served multiple terms. He also held the position of Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His return to Assam politics in 2001 marked a pivotal moment, leading the Congress party to three consecutive electoral victories and establishing him as the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state’s history.