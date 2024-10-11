Gaurav Gogoi Pays Tribute to Late Father Tarun Gogoi on His 90th Anniversary

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi paid heartfelt tribute to his late father, Tarun Gogoi, on what would have been his 90th birthday, reflecting on his father’s significant influence on Assam's political landscape and the lives of its residents.
In a heartfelt post on X, Gogoi shared his thoughts on his father's enduring legacy and the values that continue to inspire him.
“Remembering my father, former Assam Chief Minister Late Shri Tarun Gogoi on his 90th birth anniversary today. His exceptional contribution to public life spanned decades and touched countless lives. His values continue to guide me at every step,” he wrote.
Tarun Gogoi, who served as Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, is widely revered for his leadership during a tumultuous period in the state's history. Taking office at a time marked by militant violence and political instability, he was instrumental in implementing the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which initiated significant reforms that modernized and revitalized the region.
Under Tarun Gogoi's stewardship, Assam experienced remarkable advancements, particularly in promoting communal harmony and fostering economic development. His political acumen and sincere efforts to engage diverse communities led to successful negotiations with various militant groups, encouraging many to renounce violence and reintegrate into society. Gaurav emphasized that his father's dedication to peace and progress would resonate for generations to come.
Born in 1936 at Rangajan Tea Estate in Jorhat, Tarun Gogoi belonged to an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family. He completed his higher education at Jagannath Barooah College and later obtained an LLB from Gauhati University. In 1972, he married Dolly Gogoi and was a devoted father to Gaurav and his sister, Chandrima, both of whom have followed his political legacy. Gaurav currently serves as a prominent Congress leader representing Assam in Parliament.
Tarun Gogoi's political career began in 1968 as a ward member of the Jorhat Municipality, and he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971, where he served multiple terms. He also held the position of Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His return to Assam politics in 2001 marked a pivotal moment, leading the Congress party to three consecutive electoral victories and establishing him as the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state’s history.