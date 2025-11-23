Gaurav Gogoi Remembers Father Tarun Gogoi on His Death Anniversary

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday paid solemn tribute to his father, the late Padma Bhushan Tarun Gogoi, on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

In a post on social media, Gaurav Gogoi remembered the former three-time Chief Minister of Assam as a visionary leader, parliamentarian and Union Minister who played a transformative role in rebuilding Assam during a period marked by militancy and severe unrest. He stated that Tarun Gogoi ushered in peace and stability, laying the foundation of a progressive and developed Assam through democratic values, trust and welfare-oriented governance.

Highlighting his contributions across key sectors, Gogoi said that under Tarun Gogoi’s leadership, Assam witnessed major reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture, public works, irrigation and public health engineering. Numerous new initiatives were launched, empowering lakhs of young people and strengthening the path of self-reliance, he added.

Describing the late leader as an exceptional statesman known for his eloquence, clarity, intelligence, administrative acumen and rare humane qualities, Gaurav Gogoi said he and the family paid their deepest respects on this solemn occasion.

“Father, wherever you may be, may you continue to bless us to serve the nation and society with integrity and strong values,” he wrote.

