Gaurav Gogoi says CM Sarma ‘gone quiet’ after SC attribution controversy

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Today launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of falsely invoking the Supreme Court to justify controversial political remarks and thereby committing contempt of court.

Gogoi alleged that the chief minister has gone “unusually silent” after the issue of contempt was raised in public, even as other BJP leaders continue to circulate what he called selective screenshots and political rhetoric, potentially exposing themselves to similar legal trouble.

Gogoi sought to clarify what he described as a basic but deliberately distorted principle. He said that when a court merely refers to or cites a report submitted by one of the parties, the language of that report does not become the court’s own words.

“Passing off such language as the Supreme Court’s observation is misleading and amounts to contempt,” Gogoi said, accusing the ruling party of blurring this distinction to shape a false public narrative.

The Congress leader warned that misrepresenting the apex court’s position is not just a political misstep but a serious institutional offence, especially when done by a constitutional authority like a chief minister. According to Gogoi, using the Supreme Court’s name to legitimise political statements damages public faith in the judiciary and weakens constitutional values.

The fresh attack follows Gogoi’s criticism a day earlier over Sarma’s remarks related to “Miya Muslims.” On January 30, Gogoi had accused the Assam chief minister of dishonestly dragging the Supreme Court into the controversy to defend his statements.

In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi said that “dishonesty and shamelessness” had become the hallmark of Sarma’s politics. He alleged that the chief minister falsely claimed that his remarks were based on the Supreme Court’s “own words” in the Sarbananda Sonowal case.

Calling the claim a “blatant lie,” Gogoi asserted that the language quoted by Sarma was neither written nor endorsed by the Supreme Court. “Presenting an executive report as if it were a judicial verdict is a deliberate act,” he said.

