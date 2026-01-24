Gaurav Gogoi Targets Himanta Govt at Massive APCC Rally Near Rangia

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing it of corruption, vote manipulation and misuse of power, while addressing a massive public rally at Hatikholia Ground in Moranjana near Rangia. The rally, organised by the APCC, was attended by nearly 20,000 people.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi described the BJP-led government as one of “vote thieves, land thieves, cattle thieves and water thieves” and reiterated what he called the central political question before the people of Assam — “Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma?” He said the Congress must now directly reach out to the people, as public expectations from the party have increased.

Gogoi called for the immediate formation of small outreach teams comprising youth and women to connect with different sections of society. He directed party MLAs, state leaders and community leaders present at the rally to constitute such groups without delay, stressing that door-to-door engagement was essential to expose the current situation in the state.

Referring to Sarma’s political journey, Gogoi alleged that the chief minister had shifted loyalties opportunistically—from AASU to the Congress, and later to the BJP—and termed him politically unstable. He declared that Sarma would never be allowed to return to the Congress, stating that the party had unanimously rejected any such possibility.

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said Sarma would have to face legal consequences for alleged corruption, injustice and misuse of power if a Congress government comes to power in Assam. He accused Sarma of habitual dishonesty and compared him unfavourably with former chief ministers of the state, alleging that Assam’s debt had risen from Rs 10,000 crore during the Tarun Gogoi era to Rs 1.5 lakh crore under the current government.

Gogoi further alleged that land was being handed over to large corporations at throwaway prices while ordinary people were burdened through toll gates despite poor highway conditions. He accused the BJP of practising politics in the name of religion, while shielding those allegedly involved in cattle, coal, sand and stone syndicates, claiming that the roots of these syndicates lay in Dispur.

On land issues, Gogoi alleged large-scale land brokerage by BJP leaders and claimed that land prices in areas such as North Guwahati had skyrocketed due to arbitrary diversion of highways. He warned that if the BJP returned to power, land would be transferred to corporates and party leaders rather than remaining with the people or the state. He also alleged illegal occupation of land belonging to a women’s association in Dhekiajuli by a minister’s family member.

Accusing the BJP of vote manipulation and misuse of government machinery, Gogoi claimed the ruling party was panicking as corruption allegations were surfacing. He alleged intimidation of welfare scheme beneficiaries and discrimination in the distribution of benefits.

Gogoi assured that a Congress government would ensure the transparent implementation of welfare schemes, with benefits reaching the poor without corruption. He promised audits of alleged misuse of public funds, including government advertisements, and pledged that illegally acquired land would be recovered and redistributed.

The rally was also addressed by newly appointed APCC observer and former Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey, AICC Secretary and APCC co-incharge Manoj Chauhan, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain and former APCC president Ripun Bora. All speakers strongly criticised the BJP government and expressed confidence that Congress would return to power in Assam.

Several senior leaders, including Meghalaya MP Saleng A Sangma, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed and Shivamani Bora, APCC working president and MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar, APCC Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur and district Congress presidents, were also present at the rally.