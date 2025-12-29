Global Assamese Conference 2026 to Unite Diaspora, Scholars at IIT Guwahati

The Global Assamese Conference 2026, scheduled to be held from January 16 to 18 at IIT Guwahati, is set to become a major platform for connecting the global Assamese diaspora with scholars, students and institutions in Assam.

Designed as a forum for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, the conference aims to bring together knowledge, experience and ideas from across the world to contribute to Assam’s future. Scholars, professionals, policymakers, students and community leaders from diverse backgrounds will participate in the three-day event.

Around 70 members of the Assamese diaspora from different parts of the world are expected to attend the conference.

They represent a wide range of fields including science and technology, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, public policy, culture and the arts.

The diaspora members will take part as speakers, panellists, mentors and workshop facilitators, interacting closely with local scholars and students.

The programme will feature plenary talks, academic sessions, interactive workshops and open discussions aimed at encouraging collaboration and exchange of ideas. Organisers said the focus is on practical engagement rather than symbolic participation.

Interest in the conference has been encouraging, with over 200 participants already registered. Registrations remain open for local scholars, students and delegates through the official platform.

The themes of the conference strike a balance between Assam’s cultural heritage and future challenges. Discussions will range from the state’s history and cultural traditions to issues such as sustainable development, climate change, innovation, public health and emerging digital opportunities.

A key highlight of the conference will be discussions on the proposed Global Assamese Foundation, a diaspora-led initiative aimed at creating a long-term platform to support education, research, culture, community development and innovation in Assam.

The conference will also deliberate on the draft Guwahati Declaration 2026, which seeks to outline shared goals and commitments for continued global Assamese engagement.

The event will also witness the launch of Biswar Chande Chande, the first annual souvenir of the Global Assamese Engagement Initiative. The publication will feature essays, reflections and creative contributions, along with messages from spiritual leaders, public representatives and well-wishers.

The souvenir will be made available digitally to readers worldwide, while printed copies will be distributed to participants.

Organisers stressed that the Global Assamese Conference 2026 is not intended to be a one-time event but the beginning of a sustained process.

Through continued dialogue and cooperation, they hope to create lasting links between the global Assamese community and Assam, while remaining rooted in the state’s cultural values and traditions.

